WATCH: 'Way of the Househusband' trailer from Netflix

MANILA – Netflix on Tuesday finally unveiled the main trailer of the upcoming anime series “The Way of the Househusband.”

The less than two-minute clip introduces Tatso, the once feared legendary member of the yakuza but is now a full time househusband.

Based on its official synopsis, the anime series follows Tatsu as he attempts to wash his hands of his past by getting married.

He devotes himself fully to the way of the househusband by diligently undertaking the cooking, cleaning, washing and grocery shopping each day.

On the other hand, there’s one person who is not happy about his new domestic life — his tough, former yakuza underling, Masa.

As Tatsu tries his best to pursue the way of the househusband, one assassin after another tries their hand at taking him out.

“The Way of the Househusband” will be streaming on Netflix beginning April 8.