WATCH: Ellen Adarna’s son Elias shares sweet moment with ‘Tito’ Derek Ramsay

MANILA -- Actor Derek Ramsay is not just enjoying his time with his new girlfriend Ellen Adarna but is also spending bonding time with the actress’ two-year-old son, Elias.

On Instagram, the 44-year-old actor posted a video of him sharing a light moment with Elias while lying on bed with Adarna.

Elias, the son of the actress with her former partner John Lloyd Cruz, was playing with Ramsay’s face prompting the actor to ask what he was doing.

"What is this boy doing to me? Are you giving me a facial?” Ramsay asked. Adarna also butted in, "What are you doing to Tito Derek?"

The boy, who appeared to be enjoying it, answered: "I'm getting a spider on Tito Derek's face."

Adarna seemed to be touched with the moment as he commented on the Instagram post of her new boyfriend.

“My boys my heart. I kennot,” she said in the comment section.

Ramsay quickly responded with a sweet message, saying he would take care of Adarna’s heart.

“Ako na bahala sa heart mo love,” he replied.

After weeks of speculation, Ramsay and Adarna acknowledged that they were in a relationship last Friday.

He also revealed, in a separate interview, that prior to the viral dinner party in January, which first spurred rumors romantically linking them, he had already gone out on a “blind date” with Adarna.

Asked whether he sees himself marrying Adarna, Ramsay answered, “My heart tells me if I don’t follow through with this one, I’ll regret it.”

