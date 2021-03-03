Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch play parents to teenage boys in new 'Superman & Lois'

Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) in 'Superman & Lois.' WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

Over the years, the story of Superman has been adapted in numerous films and television shows.

Now, the superhero's story is being told on television anew through the “Superman & Lois” spin-off. This time, however, the focus is on Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch) as they explore their life as a married couple and as parents to their teenage boys Jonathan and Jordan.

Speaking with ABS-CBN News in a roundtable interview, Hoechlin revealed he did not feel the need to live up to the other iconic actors who have played Superman when he stepped into the role once again.

“Maybe it has to do with the fact that my first meeting with Greg Berlanti (developer of ‘Superman & Lois’) about the character, we just hit it off really well. We started talking about the character and they made an offer for me to play the part. I think that kinda gave me a lot of confidence that we saw eye to eye on what is special about this character and what meant a lot to him and what he stood for,” he said.

Hoechlin said he was not really privy to any iterations of Superman so he was able to approach the role with a clean slate and not compare what he was doing to anybody else.

Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin) in 'Superman & Lois.' WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

“I’ve seen maybe a couple episodes of ‘Lois and Clark’ when I was a kid with my mom and that’s about it,” he said. “I just don’t have those comparisons in my mind.”

For him, it was more important that he and Tulloch were able to tackle their respective roles with a tremendous amount of respect for what Superman and Lois Lane meant to people for so long.

“I think we both just hope that we continue on the legacy, to contribute to it in a great way, and stand for what it stood for in a really, really long time,” he said.

Nonetheless, Hoechlin admitted skimming through some comics to see where the writers of the show were pulling from.

“I want to be familiar with it but especially with the TV, where it’s going to its own direction. I wanted to be familiar but not overly familiar to the point that it kept me from being able to really see what we were trying to create on our own without much influence,” he said.

The same goes for Tulloch, who did not have a ton of exposure to the other versions of Superman and Lois Lane growing up.

“I think that’s probably a good thing. I wouldn’t want to be sort of unduly influenced by all the other Lois Lanes because I feel like I could get my head about it and be like, ‘What is everybody doing? Should I be doing that to?’ As opposed to trusting the process and trusting casting directors that there was a reason we were asked to play these roles. Whatever we were bringing of ourselves in the room is what they wanted to see,” she said in the same interview.

The new series depicts Clark Kent as a first-time dad, and being physically there for his teenage boys as they grow up is one aspect he’s not very good at.

Talking about exploring that side of the story about Superman on TV, Hoechlin said: “It’s given me a new appreciation for the things that [my parents] did for us. I love that that’s what we’re focusing on here, the relationship with the kids. I don’t have that personal experience yet. I go to my friends who have children for that and ask them. I have six nieces and nephews who I love to death so I get a little taste of that, but yeah, a lot of it from me is drawing from my experiences with my dad.”

Hoechlin said this storyline is a chance for him to pay tribute to his parents “because it points out to me more the places where my dad was successful with us.”

Clark Kent (Tyler Hoechlin), Lois Lane (Elizabeth Tulloch), Jonathan (Jordan Elsass) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin) in 'Superman & Lois.' WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

Meanwhile, Tulloch shared the challenges of filming a new show under the new normal setup because of the pandemic.

“It’s definitely hard. We were supposed to start shooting our pilot episode in March 2020 and we didn’t start until October 2020. That was a seven months’ delay that pushed our entire premiere. They had wanted this to premiere in the fall of 2020. More than that, it takes time. There are a lot of COVID protocols that we need to adhere to in order to get the show done safely. Everybody’s doing their best, the cast and crew alike.”

While it can really be difficult, Tulloch and Hoechlin are extremely grateful to be working at all and bringing the world new content during a difficult time.

“The symbol that Superman wears represents hope, and the world needs some hope right now. What a fabulous idea to just think like you can summon someone to help rectify whatever you’re going through to help solve a crisis or mitigate a crisis,” Tulloch said.

“[Tyler] said this in an interview, it would be great if you could like quickly distribute vaccines all over the world. But I also feel the show is sort of timely and relevant right now too in some of the subject matters that we address whether it is one of our sons has an anxiety disorder or unemployment which a lot of people from around the world have suffered last year,” she added.

According to report by TV Line, The CW has renewed “Superman & Lois” for a second season just after airing its pilot episode last February 24.

With a series that could go on for several seasons, Hoechlin and Tulloch said they feel nothing but gratitude that they could work together and play their iconic characters for a long time.

Superman (Tyler Hoechlin) in 'Superman & Lois.' WarnerMedia Entertainment Networks

“We love working together. I do not take for granted how much I adore my co-star. When I look at the call sheet of all the scenes that I have to film the next day, if I don’t see him, I’m like, ‘Aaww shocks.’ We are Facetiming within the day if he’s on a different unit. We’re checking in, ‘How is it going on over there? What was for lunch?’” said Tulloch.

“We talk way too much when we’re not working for two people that work together all the time. We have so much fun. In this business, that’s not always the case. A lot of times, you hear stories about people who have to work together for a really long time and they don’t get along at all. I don’t think we have that problem. If anything, we have too much fun. Anything other than in between action and cut, it’s just making fun of each other or laughing with each other. We have a blast,” Hoechlin added.

“Superman & Lois" airs on Warner TV with new episodes every Wednesday.

