Trailer: PH-set US series ‘Almost Paradise’ to air on ABS-CBN platforms

MANILA — “Almost Paradise,” the US crime action series set entirely in the Philippines, has finally reached local shores.

The landmark co-production between ABS-CBN Entertainment and the United States’ Electric Entertainment will air on ABS-CBN platforms starting March 21, Sunday at 8:45 p.m.

“Almost Paradise” will be accessible via Kapamilya Channel (cable), Kapamilya Online Live (free livestreaming), iWant TFC (on-demand streaming), and A2Z Channel 11 (free and digital TV).

The 10-part series stars Christian Kane as Alex Walker, a former US drugs enforcement agent who is forced into retirement and starts a new life in Cebu, Philippines. That plan is derailed, however, when he encounters criminal elements on the island of Mactan, and is drawn back to crimefighting.

Aside from its Philippine setting, “Almost Paradise” features an all-star Filipino cast, including Art Acuña, Nonie Buencamino, Ces Quesada, Angeli Bayani, and Sophia Reola, with Samantha Richelle in her first starring role.

Also appearing in the series are Alex Medina, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Isay Alvarez, Nikki Valdez, Ketchup Eusebio, Raymond Bagatsing, Lotlot de Leon, Lou Veloso, Zaijan Jaranilla, AC Bonifacio, and Ryan Eigenmann, among others.

“Almost Paradise,” which aired in the US via WGN America in March 2020, marks the first Hollywood production of ABS-CBN, in partnership with Electric Entertainment.

The film and TV outfit was founded by Dean Devlin, who is known for producing the Hollywood blockbusters “Independence Day,” “Godzilla,” and “The Patriot.”

