‘The Flash’ returns for 7th season on Warner TV starting March 3

Photo from press release

MANILA -- “The Flash” is set to return on television for its seventh season on March 3, 9 p.m., on Warner TV.

The fast-paced super hero action drama will be available every Wednesday before the 9:50 p.m. schedule of another Arrow-verse DC Super Hero series “Superman & Lois.”

Barry Allen (Grant Gustin), an everyday guy with the heart of a hero and the genuine desire to help others, lived a normal life as a perpetually tardy C.S.I. in the Central City Police Department.

But his life changed when the S.T.A.R. Labs Particle Accelerator exploded, creating a dark-matter lightning storm that struck him, bestowing him with super-speed and making him the fastest man alive – The Flash.

Concealing his identity behind his incredible velocity, Allen can not only accomplish feats faster than human comprehension, but also taps into an energy that allows him to access moments out of time -- both past and future.

After a thrilling cliffhanger last season which saw the new Mirror Master (Efrat Dor) victorious and still-at-large in Central City, The Flash must regroup in order to stop her and find a way to make contact with his missing wife, Iris West-Allen (Candice Patton).

With help from the rest of Team Flash, which includes superheroes Caitlin Snow (Danielle Panabaker), Cisco Ramon (Carlos Valdes), and Nash Wells (Tom Cavanagh), as well as the Flash’s adoptive father Joe West (Jesse l. Martin), meta-attorney Cecile Horton (Danielle Nicolet), tough cub reporter Allegra Garcia (Kayla Compton) and brilliant tech-nerd Chester P. Runk (Brandon McKnight), Flash will ultimately defeat Mirror Master.

But in doing so, he will also unleash an even more powerful and devastating threat on Central City: one that threatens to tear his team – and his marriage – apart.

As the new season premieres, an experiment to save Allen’s speed backfires, and Nash Wells searches for a way to save The Flash, coming up with a dangerous plan.

