Entertainment editors to hold virtual ceremony for 4th Eddys

MANILA — The fourth Entertainment Editors' Choice Awards for Movies, or Eddys, which is organized by the Society of Philippine Entertainment Editors (SPEEd), will be held on March 22.

The event was initially scheduled for July 2020 but had to be cancelled due to pandemic.

This year, the Eddys, which aims to encourage local filmmakers, producers, writers, and actors to continue pursuing their passion for creating films that mirror the realities of our society, will happen virtually.

The 2021 EDDYS Icon awards will be given to Joel Lamangan, Ricky Lee, Tommy Abuel, Caridad Sanchez, Gloria Sevilla, Ronaldo Valdez, Pilar Pilapil, Boots Anson-Rodrigo, Gina Pareño and Dante Rivero.

Posthumous recognition will be given to Peque Gallaga, Tony Mabesa, Menggie Cobarrubias, Ramon Revilla Sr. and Tony Ferrer.

The 4th Eddys will also launch the Isah V. Red (IVR) Award, in honor and memory of SPEEd’s founding president, Isah V. Red.

“This recognition is given to individuals like him — a dynamic and spirited renaissance man with a deep love for God, country and community — who beyond the realm of entertainment has so enriched and made a difference in the lives of many, in his most colorful, gregarious and inimitable way,” SPEEd president Ian Fariñas wrote in her personal Instagram page.

First recipients of the IVR Award are Kim Chiu, Angel Locsin, Senator Bong Revilla Jr., Ramon Ang, Rei Anicoche-Tan and Claire de Leon-Papa for their efforts to help those affected by COVID-19.

