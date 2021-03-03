Danica Sotto, Marc Pingris mark 14th wedding anniversary

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Danica Sotto and Marc Pingris marked their 14th wedding anniversary.

In her Instagram page on Wednesday, Sotto thanked Pingris for his unwavering love and for always taking good care of her and their family.

"Happy 14th anniversary, Marc! Being your wife is such a wonderful blessing. I can see God’s faithfulness through your love, humility and leadership in our family. 'Yung love ko para ko sa 'yo ay mas lumalalim pa," she wrote.

"The challenges that we experience in life only makes us stronger. Alam mo 'yan, lagi natin pinag-uusapan na kakayanin natin basta with God on our side. I’m so excited for what He has in store for us this year. Thank you for always being strong at sa walang sawang pagmamahal at pag-aalaga mo sa amin. I love you so so much! Happy 14th!"

In 2017, the couple renewed their vows at an intimate ceremony held in Taguig to mark their 10th wedding anniversary.

Pingris and Sotto met in October 2005 and were married in a Christian ceremony two years later. They have two kids -- Jean Michael and Anielle Micaela.



