After welcoming baby in Manila, Andi and Philmar return to Siargao as family of 5

MANILA — After welcoming their third child in Manila, former actress Andi Eigenmann and her fiancé — champion surfer Philmar Alipayo — are returning to their home in Siargao as a family of five.

On Instagram, Eigenmann shared photos of her family on their flight back to the island. This time, they’re with 1-month-old Koa.

Eigenmann and her second child Lilo had been in Manila for 8 months; Alipayo for 4 months, arriving just in the city time to welcome his son.

Eigenmann’s eldest, Ellie — her only child with her former partner Jake Ejercito — had been with her father’s family for a year, throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

“Went on our most meaningful adventure yet,” Eigenmann said. “The happy island fam has finally made their way back to Siargao!”

Eigenmann, 30, said that aside from “enjoying fam time” on the island, they have been busy “settling into our new home.”

Eigenmann, who has a YouTube vlog with Alipayo, has been actively chronicling her family’s “adventures” and milestones. That would now include Koa becoming an island baby, and their move to their dream house.

