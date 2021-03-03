After recording 'Pangako,' Nicole Scherzinger reveals she's a huge Regine Velasquez fan

MANILA – A lot of people know Nicole Scherzinger from The Pussycat Dolls, but what they are not aware of is her deep love for big ballads.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News on Wednesday, Scherzinger shared how she felt when her friend, Filipino-American producer Troy Laureta, tapped her to record a version of “Pangako” for his “Kaibigan” album.

“In my heart of hearts, I just love to sing big ballads. It’s in our blood right? We love big songs. He chose this special song, a special one, it’s a classic. It’s got a lot a lot of heart and passion. I felt like it was quite a responsibility to take on when he gave it to me.”

“I always say I am not the best singer but you’re gonna get all my heart and soul out of it. They were so patient to help me to try to do it justice with singing in Tagalog which has always been a dream for me,” she said.

Although not all her fans speak Filipino, Scherzinger is optimistic that the song would convey its meaning on its own.

“Music speaks all languages. People feel music. Whether you speak Tagalog or not, when you hear that song, it moves you and your soul. Music is what connects us all and ultimately, we are all one and the same,” she said.

Sharing how she ended up recording a cover of the OPM classic, Scherzinger said: “When Troy called me, he put on some weird spa music in the background. I don’t know if the universe was aligning or he was getting a foot rub or what was going on. I was taking a trip to the nature store and he left me this hour-long message. I was like, ‘Get to it! What’s going on back there?’ And then when he asked me, I was like, ‘Are you kidding me? It’s an honor.’"

Because this is the first time she gets to sing in Filipino, Scherzinger said she jumped on it right away knowing it will make her family so proud.

When asked if she had a difficult time recording the song because Filipino is not her mother tongue, she said: “When you want to do something to your best ability and do it justice, it’s hard because you want it to sound like it’s second nature. But I know that it’s in my blood. My family speaks Hawaiian and I grew up learning Spanish so I think that kind of helped me a lot.”

Meanwhile, Scherzinger was so delighted to know from Laureta that Regine Velasquez and Ogie Alcasid liked her version of their original hit.

“I’m such a huge fan of [Regine]. When I listen to her music and her voice, I’m like, ‘What else is there for me to do?’ But you and your sister really helped me with making it my own. So that really means a lot coming from her because I have so much love and respect for her,” she said.

When the pandemic is over, Scherzinger said she could not wait to come to the Philippines with Laureta to sing “Pangako.”

“I can’t wait. I miss it. I’m so blessed. What I love more than anything is being on that stage and singing as Filipinos love to do. It’s like where we feel at home. As soon as the world opens up and everything is safe again, I cannot wait to go and put on the best show of my life. And I cannot wait to actually go and do more work for the children on the streets there.”

