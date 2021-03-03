After joining 88Rising, Ylona Garcia releases new single 'All That'

MANILA -- Filipino-Australian Ylona Garcia on Wednesday dropped her new single "All That," just days after it was announced that she is the latest member of American music collective 88Rising.

Garcia released the music video for her single on 88Rising's official YouTube channel.

The official lyric video, meanwhile, was posted on Garcia's personal YouTube channel.

88Rising first welcomed Garcia to their family last Friday.

Born in Australia to Filipino parents, Garcia first gained popularity in the Philippines as a "Pinoy Big Brother:737" housemate in 2015, emerging as the season's first runner-up.

She has since became part of different ABS-CBN shows, including the drama series "On the Wings of Love" and "Sana Dalawa Ang Puso."

In 2020, Garcia returned to Australia, where she worked as a service crew member of McDonald's.

