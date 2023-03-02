Netflix teases fans with release of first 'Black Knight' poster

Netflix on Thursday released the teaser poster for its upcoming Korean series “Black Knight.”

The poster provides a glimpse into the series' environment, which is a world entirely engulfed in sand.

In this desolate landscape, where the remains of collapsed high-rise buildings loom in the distance with no signs of life, a used oxygen mask lies abandoned.

A character resembling the renowned deliveryman 5-8 is seen walking away from a massive truck, leaving the audience with a sense of fascination about the story unfolding.

Based on its official synopsis from Netflix, “Black Knight” follows the journey of refugee Sa-wol, and the legendary deliveryman 5-8, as he takes on the all-powerful Cheonmyeong Group in a dystopian version of Korea.

The country is ravaged by extreme air pollution, rendering it uninhabitable without an oxygen mask.

In “a world without air,” the deliverymen, also known as the black knights, deliver oxygen and necessities to the one percent of the population who lived through the extreme desertification.

Directed and written by Cho Ui-Seok, the series stars Kim Woo-bin, Song Seung-heon, Kang You-seok, Esom and more.

“Black Knight” will premiere in the second quarter of 2023 on Netflix.