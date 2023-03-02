MAYNILA -- Mitoy Yonting bade farewell to the Richard Gutierrez-led series “The Iron Heart” after his character Bungo was killed.

In episode 76 of the Kapamilya series, Bungo, a doting father to Venus (Sue Ramirez), was killed by Hero Ramos (Enzo Pineda), who wants to prove his worth to Engr. Priam (Albert Martinez).

Bungo, who was imprisoned for a long time after he was falsely accused of murdering his boss, finally escapes detention with the help of lead character Apollo (Richard Gutierrez)

Wanting to find the agent inside the syndicate group Tatsulok, Hero chases and eventually kills Bungo.

Just last week, “The Iron Heart” recorded back-to-back all-time high live concurrent viewers last February 22, and February 23.



The alliance of Apollo and Eros (Jake Cuenca) may be the key to destroying Tatsulok as their plan to save Bungo (Yonting) got the attention of many viewers, hitting 267,376 live concurrent viewers last Wednesday (February 22).

In #TIHJailBreak episode, they were able to get Bungo out of jail and confirmed that Hero (Pineda) was the mastermind in torturing Bungo to find the agent inside Tatsulok.

Directed by Richard Arellano and Lester Pimentel Ong, “The Iron Heart” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.

