Behind-the-scenes artists among honorees at HCA Awards

The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) held its inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards that celebrated outstanding artistic and technical achievement in film.
"We work very hard on these films. It takes many years to make them so to have people, to have critics who make it their life to see a lot of films and think about films as much as they do, to have them appreciate our work, it just feels really good," Justin Hurwitz, who won for the musical score for 'Babylon', said.
The ceremony awarded talented artists and craftspeople in 12 categories from costume design to marketing campaign to casting.
Nominee Sarah Finn said, "I am thrilled that they're including casting directors here. It's so important. It shows that our contribution is being recognized alongside all our other collaborators that were just an essential part of the filmmaking process is everyone else. And so it's really very important and very gratifying. I'm very thankful to the Hollywood Critics Association for including casting directors."
Finn, well-known for her casting work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was nominated for 'Everything Everywhere All At Once'. Its cast members have been garnering trophies this award season.
The casting director category was won by Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe for their work in 'Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery'. Directed by Rian Johnson and starring an ensemble cast including Daniel Craig and Fil-Am actor Dave Bautista, the Netflix film also won for best comedy.
The Creative Arts Awards was held last Friday, a few hours before HCA's 6th annual film awards which was hosted by Tig Notaro.
At the film awards, Filipino-Puerto Rican-American actor Brandon Perea represented for his movie 'Nope' which was nominated in the best horror film category.
"I never realized the impact that being Filipino in this industry could have," Perea said. "I saw the reaction of people being like, ‘Wow, someone that looks like me is in a big movie.’ And that really showcased to me the opportunities I have, and I feel even more grateful than I already was. And now I move with purpose, to just try to expand the possibilities for Filipinos in the industry and Puerto Ricans as well."
Apart from the traditional categories that it shares with other award shows, the critics and journalists organization also bestowed five honorary awards, including a spotlight award for the cast and crew of 'RRR'. Indian superstar Ram Charan was also a presenter at the show.
The film continues its success story in Hollywood by winning four HCA awards including best song for 'Naatu Naatu' which also won at the Golden Globes earlier this year.
Jenny Slate of the indie darling 'Marcel the Shell with Shoes On' expressed her gratitude for the HCA's recognition of voice or motion-capture performance.
The HCAs also paid tribute to Angela Bassett with an acting achievement award. HCA members likewise voted for her to receive best supporting actress for 'Wakanda Forever'.
Inaugural HCA Creative Arts Awards winners list:
Casting Director - Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery – Mary Vernieu and Bret Howe
Makeup and Hairstyling - The Whale – Adrien Morot, Judy Chin, and Anne Marie Bradley
Cinematography - Top Gun: Maverick – Claudio Miranda
Costume Design - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Ruth Carter
Editing - Everything Everywhere All At Once – Paul Rogers
Marketing Campaign - Smile
Original Song - RRR – 'Naatu Naatu'
Production Design - Babylon – Florencia Martin and Anthony Carlino
Score - Babylon – Justin Hurwitz
Sound - Top Gun: Maverick – Mark Weingarten, James H. Mather, Al Nelson, Chris Burdon, and Mark Taylor
Stunts - RRR
Visual Effects - Avatar: The Way of Water – Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Eric Saindon, and Daniel Barrett