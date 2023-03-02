‘An Inconvenient Love' enters Netflix Global Top 10

MANILA — The Star Cinema film "An Inconvenient Love" is now the ninth most watched non-English film on Netflix less than a week after its February 23 debut.

The good news was shared by ABS-CBN's movie outfit through a social media post on Wednesday.

The romantic-comedy film starring popular Kapamilya love team Donny Pangilinan and Belle Mariano entered the Netflix Global 10, with a total of 1.96 million hours streamed worldwide for the week counting Feb. 24 to 26.

The film was also the No. 1 movie Netflix Philippines in the same week.

Directed by Petersen Vargas, "An Inconvenient Love" was originally released in cinemas last November 23. The movie marked the return of ABS-CBN Films to physical venues over two years since the first pandemic lockdown.

Written by Enrico Santos and Daisy Cayanan, the film tells the story of "two young lovers agree to a casual relationship, but this convenient arrangement grows complicated as their romance reaches an expiration date."

Joining Mariano and Pangilinan in the cast are Tirso Cruz III, Lara Quigaman, Teresa Loyzaga, Maxene Magalona, JC Alcantara, Adrian Lindayag, Brian Sy, Iana Bernardez, Vance Larena, Krissy Achino, and Sheenly Gener.

“An Inconvenient Love” marks the second film of Mariano and Pangilinan as a tandem, following the success of their series “He’s Into Her” and their debut movie “Love Is Color Blind.”

Read our review of “An Inconvenient Love” here.

