WATCH: Ryan Reynolds teams up with his younger self in 'The Adam Project'

What happens when a time-traveling fighter pilot teams up with his younger self to save the future?

That's the premise of "The Adam Project", the latest movie from Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds and his Free Guy director Shawn Levy.

In an IGN interview, Levy said he and Reynolds wanted to do a time travel movie that would be foregrounded on "character, adventure and fun that didn't get too mired in the rules."

Reynolds said "The Adam Project" was inspired by Amblin films (E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, Gremlins, Back to the Future), which is all about evincing a feeling of warmth through nostalgia.

The Adam Project, a time-travel adventure, stars Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Zoe Saldaña, Jennifer Garner and Mark Ruffalo. Directed by Shawn Levy. It premieres on Netflix on March 11.