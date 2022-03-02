WATCH: Charli XCX drops 'Baby' music video

Screenshot from Charli XCX’s YouTube channel.

English singer-songwriter Charli XCX released her new song “Baby” from her fifth studio album on Wednesday.

“Baby” is her follow-up to her lead single “Good Ones” and “New Shapes.”

Charli XCX stunned her fans with the fast-paced song wearing her classic ponytail and a black one-piece suit.

Her latest album “Crash” is set to be released on March 18.

Charli XCX earlier said she will take a break from social media for her mental health.

In a tweet, the artist thanked her fans for their support despite some “angry” criticisms regarding her album rollout.

“I’ve always had a pretty open dialogue with you guys and so I just wanna mention a few things that have been on my mind recently," she said.

She added that she will try her best to stay away from social media for a while and focus on her new album.

Charli XCX rose to fame with Icona Pop with the song “I Love It” in 2012.

She is also known for “Fancy,” her collaboration with Iggy Azalea, and other hits like “Boom Clap” and “Boys.”