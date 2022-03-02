Robert Pattinson soars in 'The Batman'

Robert Pattinson during a special screening of 'The Batman' in London. Courtesy: Warner Bros. 'The Batman'

In taking a high-profile role like 'The Batman,' Robert Pattinson knew the risks and rewards that come with the job, so he took the time to fully prepare to play the iconic superhero long before filming started.

"I thought the script was great and it was already different. I felt quite unique. I read a lot of the graphic novels, and it kind of got different pieces from some of the key graphic novels, but it felt very unique and I kind of related to it in a lot of different ways," Pattinson shared.

In the years after becoming an international star in the 'Twilight' franchise, the actor chose to collaborate with independent filmmakers to hone his skills and lend his star power to smaller films.

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman.' Courtesy: Warner Bros. 'The Batman'

In his return to a much bigger spotlight through 'The Batman,' Pattinson is able to fully showcase his range and capabilities as an actor. But he quipped that he doesn't think he will ever actually figure out what he is meant to do.

"I think it's interesting with Bruce as well, especially in this telling of the story. He thinks he's figured out what to do by being Batman, by creating Batman. And then he doesn't perceive the kind of dangerous consequences of this choice. He thinks like 'I'm going to die doing this. This is the end. This is the final decision I have to make.' And then he doesn't see that there's a whole bunch of other hurdles that he has to climb across as well."

Unlike previous versions of Bruce Wayne, writer-director Matt Reeves' version isn't portrayed as the playboy millionaire by day. It was a change that Pattinson welcomed.

Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman.' Courtesy: Warner Bros. 'The Batman'

"It was really interesting that Matt had just taken that out completely in the script, and it completely changes the character. It makes, to me, a lot more sense. Anyone trying to dress up as Batman is very strange. I don't think you would have that much control over it. He's addicted to being Batman, and he thinks it's the only way to live. And so when he meets Selina (Kyle), it's incredibly difficult for him to even know how to react, because he thinks initially that she's one of the bad guys. He has things in a very simple way: it's like the good guys and bad guys, you cannot be both. And it kind of really confounds Bruce's understanding of his reality by meeting her," Pattinson said.

'The Batman' also stars Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, Colin Farrell, and Zoe Kravitz.