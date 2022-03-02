Normani gives details on new song coming on March 18

American pop singer Normani is set to release a new song and unveiled some details on her social media platforms on Wednesday.

In a TikTok post, Normani revealed that the title of the song is “Fair” and that it will be released on March 18.

“My next baby is out march 18th pre-save Fair,” she said in the caption.

@normani my next baby is out march 18th 🖤 presave Fair (link in biooooooo) ♬ Fair by Normani - Normani

She earlier posed in a fiery red one-piece suit with a ponytail, while in the background plays a new beat that was credited as “original sound” on the platform.

Normani rose to fame after finishing third in “The X Factor USA” with Fifth Harmony, the group formed by Simon Cowell from eliminated female acts in the competition. They are known for their hit songs “Worth It” and Work From Home.”

In 2016, one of her groupmates, Camila Cabello, left the group to pursue a solo career.

Normani also pursued a solo career in 2018 after the group went on indefinite hiatus.