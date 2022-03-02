MANILA — Cameras have started rolling for the upcoming iWantTFC series “Misis Piggy,” starring real-life mother and daughter Sylvia Sanchez and Ria Atayde.

On Wednesday, co-producer Epicmedia released a photo from the ongoing production showing a scene including the two lead actresses.

“Misis Piggy” is based on the original story of Lilit Reyes, and is written and directed by Carlo Enciso Catu.

Billed as a Mother’s Day offering, the series centers on a “self-made woman who has devoted her life to providing for her family that she practically missed out on her kids growing up.”

“Now, she has to tie up the pieces to make them whole again,” according to the project’s synopsis.

Co-produced by ABS-CBN’s Dreamscape Entertainment, “Misis Piggy” was one of seven original titles of iWantTFC unveiled in December 2021.

It is slated for release in the first half of 2022.

