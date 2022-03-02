LOOK: Anne Curtis sizzles in Lifestyle Asia cover

Photo from Lifestyle Asia's Instagram account

Set to make her much-awaited showbiz comeback, actress and host Anne Curtis graced the cover of Lifestyle Asia magazine.

For its March 2022 issue, Lifestyle Asia proudly released some snaps of cover girl Curtis, who opened up about the lessons she learned while on hiatus from the entertainment scene.

“During her time away from the spotlight, #AnneCurtis has learned that the best lessons in life are learned through seeing the world,” the magazine said in its caption.

Last Saturday, Curtis announced her concert comeback “Luv-Anne,” a docu-concert about her life in the past two years.

“Plus! I just might have some surprise fierce, fun and fab performances! G? LuvANNE na LuvANNE na! I’m vack mga vaaaacks!!! Luv-Anne,” she wrote on Instagram.

The concert will stream via KTX.ph and Vivamax on April 30 at 8 p.m.

VIP tickets for the virtual event, which include a virtual meet and greet with Curtis herself, are priced at P1,750, while regular tickets are priced at P999.

Curtis has been on hiatus from showbiz for over 2 years, or since December 2019 when she went on leave from “It’s Showtime” as an expectant mother.

She welcomed her firstborn, Dahlia, with husband Erwan Heussaff in March 2020.

Despite her prolonged break, Curtis has repeatedly reassured her fans that she will return to showbiz, specifically to “It’s Showtime,” when the time is right.