Lindsay Lohan to star in 2 new Netflix projects

American actress Lindsay Lohan confirmed Wednesday that she is set to star in two more Netflix films soon.

In an Instagram post, the actress posted a screenshot of Deadline's article announcing the expanded deal, teasing: "Exciting things to come!"

The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films! pic.twitter.com/MOVgkiFmio — Netflix (@netflix) March 1, 2022

According to Deadline, the two new films are in addition to the previously announced "Falling for Christmas" holiday rom-com, which is slated for release on Netflix later this year.

"In it, she plays a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress who gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner (Chord Overstreet) and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas," Deadline said of the Christmas film.

In a tweet, Netflix also confirmed the news but has yet to give details on the upcoming films.

"The world first fell in love with Lindsay Lohan when she played a set of twins — and Netflix is once again giving the world twice the Lindsay to love through a creative partnership that will see her star in two new films!" Netflix said in a tweet.

Lohan started her career with the Disney film "The Parent Trap" and became a full-fledged star with "Mean Girls."

FROM THE ARCHIVES: