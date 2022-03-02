Kris Aquino updates followers on her 'road to wellness'

MANILA – Kris Aquino turned to social media to update her followers about her “road to wellness” after she had her first treatment over the weekend.

On Instagram, the former Kapamilya host said her first Xolair injection went smoothly, adding that her body adapted to it well.

“Thank you for your prayers -- supposed to rest this week, then March 13 ang next shot,” she said.

After she gets her second shot, Aquino said she and her sons will finally go abroad to seek other treatments.

“After 5 days, praying nothing goes wrong, we finally go abroad & I continue my next doses of Xolair and finally tackle my autoimmune and other important health problems. In case magtatanong kayo, still just 85 pounds (38.5 kg),” she said.

To end her post, Aquino said: “Thank you for being part of my road to wellness & hopefully better quality of life journey w/ me.”

In her post last Friday, Aquino said she trusts God’s plan and timing.

“Please 'wag natin i-claim that I’ll be healed, 'wag natin S'yang pangunahan. I continue praying for the Faith to continue Hoping that I’ll get healthy enough for those who still need and love me.”