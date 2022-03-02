MANILA – Jed Madela was unable to contain his excitement after BTS member RM reacted to a photo of an art toy he sent via social media.

On Instagram, Madela said it’s true how even the smallest gesture can already be a huge thing for someone.

“Today, I was over the moon when I saw that RM of BTS has ‘SEEN’ a pic I sent him last December; a photo of an art toy I made, knowing that he collected art toys,” he said.

While that “seen” was already enough for him, Madela said getting a “heart” reaction from the BTS member sent him over the moon.

“But today, before sleeping, I sent him another photo of the BTS inspired VuDu art toys I made… and he responded with a ❤️! Sorry, guys. I’m fanboying,” he said.

Even though he has met international artists in the past, Madela said it's different when one connects with someone you truly admire, as he declared rhat he will forever be a fan of the Korean boy group.