Jason Dy marks 7th anniversary since winning 'Voice PH'

MANILA – Jason Dy on Tuesday marked his seventh anniversary since he won the second season of “The Voice of the Philippines.”

On Instagram, the Kapamilya singer reposted a photo of his “The Voice” trophy.

When he first shared it in 2015, Dy said: “Good things come to those who wait. Thank you Lord. Thank you everyone.”

Hailing from Butuan City, Dy made a living out of singing before he won the ABS-CBN TV competition. He used to be a professional "haranista" and was a demo artist for a time.

Dy was part of the team of Sarah Geronimo, who also coincidentally celebrated her showbiz anniversary on Tuesday.

Like Dy, Geronimo also started in showbiz by winning the TV contest “Star for a Night” back in 2003.

Since then, she has steadily become a pop culture icon that has also mentored countless younger artists as a “The Voice” coach -- including Dy -- who later launched their own singing careers.