K-pop supergroup BTS was named Artist of the Year at this year's Korean Music Awards.

In an article published on Wednesday, entertainment site Soompi reported that this is already the group’s third time to win the award.

BTS first won Artist of the Year in 2018, and again in 2019.

Since debuting in 2013, BTS has spearheaded a global K-pop craze with catchy, upbeat music and dances, as well as lyrics and social campaigns aimed at empowering young people, many of whom have formed massive online fan bases.

Aside from BTS, here are the other winners of the Korean Music Awards, according to Soompi.

Artist of the Year: BTS

Song of the Year: aespa – “Next Level”

Album of the Year: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Rookie of the Year: aespa

Best K-Pop Song: aespa – “Next Level”

Best K-Pop Album: Chungha – “Querencia”

Best Pop Song: AKMU – “NAKKA” (with IU)

Best Pop Album: IU – “LILAC”

Best Rock Song: Soumbalgwang – “Dance”

Best Rock Album: Soumbalgwang – “Happiness, Flower”

Best Modern Rock Song: Silica Gel – “Desert Eagle”

Best Modern Rock Album: Wings of the ISANG – “The Borderline between Hope and Despair”

Best R&B and Soul Song: SUMIN & Slom – “THE GONLAN SONG”

Best R&B and Soul Album: THAMA – “DON’T DIE COLORS”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Song: CHANGMO – “TAIJI”

Best Rap and Hip Hop Album: Choi LB – “Independent Music”

Best Electronic Song: HAEPAARY – “go to gpd and then”

Best Electronic Album: HAEPAARY – “Born By Gorgeousness”

Best Folk Song: Chun Yongsung – “Barley Tea” (featuring Kang Mal Geum)

Best Folk Album: Lang Lee – “There is a Wolf”

Best Metal & Hardcore Album: AGNES – “Hegemony Shift”

Best Jazz Vocal Album: Maria Kim – “With Strings: Dream of You”

Best Jazz Music Album: Jihye Lee Orchestra – “Daring Mind”

-- With report from Reuters