'Wonder Woman' star Gal Gadot is pregnant with third child

MANILA --- Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child with husband Jaron Varsano.

She shared the good news to all her fans and followers on Monday (US time) via her personal Instagram page.

Posting a photo of her with her husband and their two daughters Alma and Maya touching her growing baby bump, the "Wonder Woman 1984" star, simply wrote in the caption: "

Here we go again ❤✋🏻🧿."

For his part, Varsano also shared the wonderful news on Instagram by reposting his wife's post announcing their pregnancy.

Gadot made the announcement just hours after she appeared at the 2021 Golden Globes on Sunday, Feb. 28 to present the nominees for the Best Motion Picture Foreign Language.

Fans, friends and fellow celebrities of the actress left their well wishes in the comments section of her post.

The Israeli actress first portrayed the DC superhero Wonder Woman in 2017.

Just last December, the Warner Bros. Pictures released the sequel “Wonder Woman 1984."