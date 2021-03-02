WATCH: Zephanie returns to ABS-CBN stage

Zephanie was the ‘Hide and Sing’ mystery celebrity singer in the March 2 episode of ‘It’s Showtime,’ marking her first ABS-CBN stage performance in a year. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Zephanie, the first winner of ABS-CBN’s “Search for the Idol Philippines,” returned to her home network on Tuesday — in style — as she joined a popular segment of “It’s Showtime” as a veiled singer.

The “Pangarap Kong Pangarap Mo” hitmaker was the mystery celebrity of the day in “Hide and Sing,” performing for the first time in nearly a year on the Kapamilya stage. (Guest contestant Bernadette Allyson failed to guess correctly which of the three mystery singers was the actual celebrity.)

Zephanie’s surprise appearance in the segment marked a reunion of sorts with “It’s Showtime” host Vice Ganda, who was also one of the judges in “Idol Philippines.”

Unmasking herself, Zephanie performed SJ Gandia’s “Tinadhana Sa ‘Yo,” one of the entries in this year’s Himig songwriting competition.

Zephanie had not performed on stage in an ABS-CBN program for a year. Her last, prior to her “It’s Showtime” comeback, was in March 2020 on “ASAP Natin ‘To,” before the first coronavirus lockdown was enforced.

Zephanie then joined the now-defunct “Sunday Noontime Live,” which aired for three months in the same time slot as “ASAP Natin ‘To” until January 2021.

As one of the interpreters of Himig 11, Zephanie is expected to appear in more ABS-CBN programs in the coming weeks, including “ASAP Natin ‘To,” aside from the songwriting contest’s finals night on March 21.

