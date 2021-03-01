Trailer: Meet Joy and Mira, strangers brought back to life in ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba’

Andrea Brillantes and Francine Diaz lead the cast of ‘Huwag Kang Mangamba,’ which is scheduled to premiere on March 22. ABS-CBN

MANILA — Two strangers’ lives become entwined after they both return from apparent death due to a road crash in the full trailer of “Huwag Kang Mangamba,” ABS-CBN’s upcoming inspirational series.

Released on Monday, the trailer introduces Andrea Brillantes as Mira, and Francine Diaz as Joy, teenagers from different backgrounds who have a shared encounter with “Bro.”

Mira is a blind orphan looking for her mother, while Joy is a rebellious daughter whose fit of rage leads to the car accident that claims both their lives.

In a stroke of miracle, the characters portrayed by Eula Valdez, a healer, and Sylvia Sanchez, a street dweller, appear to heal Joy and Mira, respectively, and bring them back to life.

Mira is convinced that “Bro” has brought them together for a purpose, but Joy remains skeptical, and even lashes out at Mira for giving meaning to their common miracle.

Watch more in iWantTFC

The trailer also revealed the premiere date and platforms of “Huwag Kang Mangamba.” It will be a Primetime Bida offering, airing at 8:40 p.m., starting March 22, and will be available on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, A2Z Channel 11, and iWant TFC.

The cast “Huwag Kang Mangamba” also includes Seth Fedelin, Kyle Echarri, Mylene Dizon, Diether Ocampo, Enchong Dee, Nonie Buencamino, Matet de Leon, Dominic Ochoa, Soliman Cruz, RK Bagatsing, Paolo Gumabao, and Matty Juniosa.

“Huwag Kang Mangamba” was created by Rondel Lindayag and Danica Domingo, and is directed Emmanuel Palo, Jerry Lopez Sineneng, and Darnel Villaflor.

The Dreamscape Entertainment production is billed as the latest in ABS-CBN’s tradition of offering inspirational stories, in the same vein as “May Bukas Pa,” “100 Days to Heaven,” and “Starla.”

Related videos:

Watch more in iWantTFC