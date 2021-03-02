Star Cinema hits 4 million subscribers on YouTube

MANILA - ABS-CBN’s film outfit Star Cinema now has 4 million subscribers on Youtube.

Since the company’s broadcast and satellite operations were shut down last year, Star Cinema has been strengthening its video presence online and boosting its efforts to go digital.

Among the offerings within its official channel are online shows that keep giving viewers entertainment despite the pandemic.

This includes Toni Gonzaga's "I Feel U" with new episodes every Sunday; Angelica Panganiban's 10-episode show "Ask Angelica; and the first digital lovecast "The Four Bad Boys and Me" with all its eight episodes freely accessible on YouTube.

Star Cinema is also thriving in keeping its supporters entertained by offering exclusive movie content on its channel.

Twenty five-minute supercuts are uploaded for free for those who want to watch bite-sized versions of their favorite Star Cinema movies.

Deleted scenes and bloopers of famous Star Cinema films are also released through its “Never Before Scene” playlist.

For those who love watching interviews of their favorite Kapamilya stars, there is also “Star Bits” that offer updates on various celebrities’ life and upcoming projects.

Related video:

Watch more in iWantTFC