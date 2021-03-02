'PBB: Connect' down to its last 2 weeks

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA -- ABS-CBN's reality show "Pinoy Big Brother: Connect" is now down to its last two weeks, the show's main host Toni Gonzaga announced during the live eviction night last Sunday.

According to Gonzaga, big things will happen inside the famous yellow house before the Big Night.

"Hindi magiging ganoon kadali ang huling hamon ni Kuya para sa ating mga housemate dahil may hinanda siyang pasabog para sa huling dalawang linggo ng ating mga housemate sa bahay ni Kuya," Gonzaga said.

This week, the housemates will be competing to get a slot to be part of this season's Big 4.



"PBB: Connect" officially started last December 6.

Last Sunday, Ella Cayabyab became the latest housemate to leave the PBB house in the ongoing season.



“PBB” puts together a group of strangers from various backgrounds inside one house for a specific number of days, sparking both conflicts and connections, and even tensions, that unfold on air.

“Connect” is the 15th edition of the local franchise since 2005.

“PBB” airs new episodes nightly, and can be accessed via free and digital TV (A2Z Channel 11), cable (Kapamilya Channel), live streaming (Kapamilya Online Live, Kumu), and on-demand streaming (iWant TFC).