‘Magtanong tayo kay Dr. Belo ng record!’ Vice Ganda, Angeline dare each other to reveal cosmetic procedures

Vice Ganda and Angeline Quinto tease each other about their respective cosmetic procedures in a recent episode of ‘It’s Showtime.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA — Vice Ganda and Angeline Quinto, close friends whose onscreen banter often end up with teasing remarks, once again made each other their target on “It’s Showtime”, this time on the matter of cosmetic procedures.

The topic came up during the “Tawag ng Tanghalan” segment, when Quinto, one of the judges, recognized a contestant, Ara Bautista, as someone she once competed with during her “contesera” days.

Bautista said she does remember the same — a claim Vice Ganda jokingly doubted as he pointed out how drastically Quinto’s physical appearance has changed over the years.

“Hoy, grabe ka! Kaysa naman ikaw!” Quinto protested, laughing. “Kung titingnan ang hitsura mo dati. Ano ang mas malala sa atin?”

Quinto readily mentioned she had a cosmetic procedure done on her eyes, daring Vice Ganda to reveal his own list of enhancements.

“Ako, nagpagawa ako?” Vice Ganda said.

“Kalahati ng mukha! O, ano, aminan?” Quinto answered. “Magtanong tayo kay Dr. Belo ng record, sige!”

Quinto was referring to celebrity doctor Vicki Belo, whose medical aesthetic clinic she and Vice Ganda have both endorsed for different procedures.

“Kalahati talaga, Angeline? Sorry, three-fourths!” the comedian quipped.

Quinto, 31, and Vice Ganda, 44, have been open about undergoing cosmetic procedures or treatments over the years.

In 2013, Quinto had a makeover of sorts with multiple procedures on her nose, eyes, cheeks, armpits and back, as a celebrity endorser of Belo. Vice Ganda, meanwhile, has said he had a procedure done on his hips, and a treatment to have a “hugis bigas,” or elongated, V-shaped face.

