Kid Yambao, Axel Torres star in new BL series 'Diving Into Love'

MANILA -- Hashtags member Kid Yambao and former "Pinoy Big Brother" housemate Axel Torres are the lead stars of the upcoming boys' love (BL) series "Diving Into Love."

The two made the announcement in their respective Instagram accounts on Sunday as they posted the poster of their new project.

"Tinanggap ko 'yung role kasi naiintindihan ko 'yung kuwento. ... Nandoon 'yung characteristics nung character na 'yon nasa akin mismo. So sabi ko kukunin ko ito," Torres said during an online conference on Sunday to introduce the show's cast.

"Siguro sabihin ko na lang (tungkol sa character ko) na si Sam -- nasaktan, nagmahal, hinahanap 'yung sarili," Torres added.

For his part, Yambao said he never thought that he will get the role.

"Parang palipat-lipat ako ng character nung binubuo namin ito, pero ako po 'yung naging ending. Kasi parang feel nila at feel ko rin po na parang kaya ko rin naman po itong gawin," Yambao said.



"Siguro si Andrei ay isa po siyang taong may takot. Medyo magulo ang isip ni Andrei baka magulat kayo sa mga mangyayari. Parang hinahanap niya ang sarili niya," Yambao said about his character.

Directed by Onin Estrella, the series is written by Matthew Ignacio. It also stars AC Cayetano and Shan Vesagas. It will premiere on March 20 on AsterisK Entertainment's YouTube channel.

