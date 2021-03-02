Jay R, Mica Javier mark first wedding anniversary

MANILA -- OPM singer Jay R and his wife actress-singer Mica Javier, marked their first wedding anniversary on Monday, March 1.

In an Instagram post, Jay R greeted his wife on their special day as he shared a snap of them at the beach.

"Its better to go through the ups, downs, lefts, rights and sideways with someone you trust and love. I'm so lucky I have found that someone. It's only been a year and already we’ve grown in so many positive ways. Let's keep doing what we're doing. We must be doing something right. Happy 1st wedding anniversary. I love you," Jay R wrote in the caption.

For her part, Javier described her first year of marriage with Jay R as "magical."

"One whole year, married to you, my husband boo @rnbjayr. It is magical and I couldn’t be more grateful. I’m so excited for life to unfold, with you by my side through it all. I love you. Happy 1st Anniversary," Javier shared.

Jay-R and Javier got engaged in 2018. They tied the knot in Boracay in March last year.

In their previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," the two shared the secret to their relationship.

"Feeling ko if we continue 'yung ganitong keywords -- team work and pasensiya -- I think magiging successful ang aming relationship. 'Yun talaga 'yung what I go by when it comes to the marriage. Siyempre mahal ko si Mica at gusto ko longevity ang mangyari sa marriage namin. 'Yun talaga ang tinututukan ko, respeto sa kanya at pasensiya," Jay R said.

"Na-appreciate ko ang lahat ng pagkakaiba namin ni Jay R. Lalo na nung quarantine, na-realize ko talaga kung gaano kami kaiba ... Minsan naisip ko paano kami nag-ge-get along. Pero sobrang effortless nang pagka-mold ng relationship namin kasi nagsimula kami with respect for each other's individuaity at 'yun ang isang bagay na ayaw na ayaw ko mawala sa relationship namin," Javier added.

