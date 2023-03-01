Society of Filipino Film Critics picks '12 Weeks' as 2022 best film

'12 Weeks.' Handout photo.

MANILA -- The Cinemalaya film "12 Weeks" was named by the Society of Filipino Film Critics (SFFR) as the best Filipino film of 2022 in its 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards.

The film by Anna Isabelle Matutina about a woman facing personal and professional crises surrounding her sudden pregnancy also won best screenplay.

Max Eigenmann and Claudia Enriquez also took home the trophies for Best Lead Performance and Supporting Performance, respectively.

Meanwhile, "Leonor Will Never Die," a vibrant homage to '70s and '80s Pinoy movies, took four trophies, including Best Director for Martika Ramirez Escobar.

The SFFR also honored "11,103," which bravely tackles the stories of Martial Law survivors, with the Best Documentary Feature award. Directed by Jeannette Ifurung and Mike Alcazaren, the film was also nominated for Best Film and Best Original Score.

Here are the winners 3rd Pinoy Rebyu Awards:

BEST FILM: '12 Weeks'

BEST DIRECTOR: Martika Ramirez Escobar, 'Leonor Will Never Die'

BEST SCREENPLAY: '12 Weeks' (Anna Isabelle Matutina)

BEST LEAD PERFORMANCE: Max Eigenmann, '12 Weeks'

BEST SUPPORTING PERFORMANCE: Claudia Enriquez, '12 Weeks'

BEST ENSEMBLE PERFORMANCE: Cast of 'Family Matters'

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE: '11,103' (Jeannette Ifurung and Mike Alcazaren)

BEST FIRST FEATURE: '12 Weeks' (Anna Isabelle Matutina)

BEST EDITING: 'Leonor Will Never Die' (Lawrence Ang)

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: 'Leonor Will Never Die' (Carlos Mauricio)

BEST PRODUCTION DESIGN: 'Leonor Will Never Die' (Eero Yves Francisco)

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: 'Deleter' (Myka Magsaysay and Paul Sigua)

BEST ANIMATED SHORT: 'Brand X' (Keith Deligero)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT: 'Palengke Day' (Mervine Aquino)

BEST LIVE ACTION SHORT: 'Bold Eagle' (Whammy Alcazaren)

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM: 'Decision to Leave' (Park Chan-wook)

