Meet the monsters of 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves'

'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves' stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Regé-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, Chloe Coleman, Daisy Head and Hugh Grant. Handout

Owlbears, mimics, gelatinous cubes -- these and more are just some of the creatures in "Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves," the new movie based on the fantasy tabletop role-playing game (RPG) originally designed by Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson.

In the movie, a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic only to run afoul with the wrong people.

Chris Pine stars as Edgin the Bard, who joins forces with fellow adventurers Holga the Barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), Xenk the Paladin (Regé-Jean Page), Simon the Sorcerer (Justice Smith) and Doric (Sophia Lillis) to fight different creatures such as dragons, displacer beasts, intellect devourers, and more.

"Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves" opens in Philippine cinemas starting March 29.