Magui Ford wows in series of birthday photos

Magui Ford, the younger sister of actor Daniel Padilla, has been making waves on social media lately with a series of stunning photos that she recently shared.

The pictures, which were shot in celebration of her 21st birthday on February 28, have left many netizens in awe of her beauty.

Aside from her natural looks, the snaps also showcase Ford’s ability to captivate her audience’s attention with her poses and gaze.

She also served as the creative director behind her layouts.

Despite being the younger sibling of a well-known personality, Ford has been able to carve out her own niche in the world of social media.

With her striking looks and charismatic personality, she has been able to attract a large following of fans who are eager to see more of her.

Ford is Karla Estrada's daughter from her former partner, Mike Planas.