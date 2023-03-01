MANILA – The father of actress Liza Soberano has come to her defense after some people called her ungrateful when she spoke about her over a decade stint with ABS-CBN before moving to James Reid’s management company, Careless.

In an interview with TV5’s MJ Marfori, John Castillo Soberano said many just misunderstood his daughter for her statements.

“Everybody blows everything out of proportion so sometimes you have to sit back and relax and rewatch what she said and really understand what she’s saying,” he said.

“Since you guys are all hurt, I’m very sorry for what you guys didn’t understand,” he added.

In an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News on Tuesday, Soberano also addressed those who accuse her of being ungrateful after she released her 14-minute vlog.

“I feel like a lot of people have mixed reactions towards my vlog, but I’m speaking for my experiences and I will reiterate that I am truly grateful for everything that I had and everything that I had experienced, everything that I have achieved in life. And I acknowledge that I wouldn’t have any of that if everybody along the way wasn’t there with me,” said Soberano.

She emphasized that she was never upset with her decade-long career with the Kapamilya network. She also saw the video uploaded by her former manager Ogie Diaz and agreed with everything that he said, except for the part about the screen name “Liza.”

To which, Soberano made this clarification: “When I mentioned that in my vlog, that was more of me just stating a fact. I never mentioned that I didn’t like the name ‘Liza Soberano’ or that I wasn’t proud of it. It’s just the fact that I wasn’t the one who chose my name because that’s one thing that a lot of people don’t know about me.”

“I want to tell him that I’m very grateful for everything that he has contributed to me, personally and to my career. And I will always be grateful for that.”