MANILA -- Broadcasters Karen Davila and Korina Sanchez graced the cover of a popular fashion magazine together for the first time, in celebration of International Women's Month.

The shoot, which happened four months after first-ever sit-down one-on-one interview, was a true celebration of women supporting women.

MEGA's feature story tackles the topic of women being pitted against each other.

As successful women in the field of journalism, Davila and Sanchez have undoubtedly faced this type of scrutiny and competition throughout their careers.

In an excerpt of the interview, the two shared their take on why they think women are still being pitted against each other.

“At work, historically, the main anchors for news were men. So, the opportunities of anchoring for women, I wouldn’t say were limited, but you could count them,” started Davila.

“I would have to say it was unfortunate that that happened, but in the end, it builds you also as women. You become sharper, better. You know, threatening women is so old-school. It’s not commonly done to men,” she added.

Sanchez, on the other hand, straightforwardly said she never likes pitting women against other women.

“I hardly engaged in, otherwise, maybe somewhat enjoyable but useless, gossip — because I was just enslaved by my drive in my work. When I hear of such stories, I listen and understand, maybe chuckle for a second and disengage,” she said.

Sanchez joined ABS-CBN in 1986, while Davila became part of the Kapamilya network in 2000.

Davila took over from Sanchez as one of the main anchors of “TV Patrol” in 2004. Sanchez, however, came back to anchor the newscast in 2010. Davila then moved to anchor the late-night news program “Bandila” along with Julius Babao and Ces Drilon.

Davila returned as main anchor of "TV Patrol" in 2021.

Both Sanchez and Davila have been recognized for their work as broadcast journalists through the years.

Their first joint interview in October delighted a lot of their supporters and followers, with many of them ecstatic at how the two debunked long-standing rumors that they are at odds with each other.