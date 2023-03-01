Joshua Garcia, Andrea Brillantes team up for project

MANILA -- Kapamilya stars Joshua Garcia and Andrea Brillantes will be teaming up for a special project, the actress revealed Wednesday.

In an Instagram post, Brillantes expressed her excitement to work with Garcia.

"Secret’s out! I can finally share that I've been working with @garciajoshuae for a special project!" Brillantes said in the caption.

"He’s an amazing actor, super hanga ako! Super excited to work with him more ... abangan niyo ang #JoshDrea!" she added.

Brillantes, however, did not specify the project they will be working on in the future.

Garcia is currently in Europe with Gabbi Garcia for their upcoming series “Unbreak My Heart.” Meanwhile, Brillantes will be appearing the upcoming iWantTFC series "Drag You & Me."

