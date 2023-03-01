MANILA – Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola are celebrating every milestone of their daughter Isabella Rose.

As seen in their recent Instagram posts, the celebrity couple joyously marked their baby’s second month with adorable new photos.

“Happy 2 months to our Isabella Rose! Pagbigyan sa kaartehan ni mama. Waaaah! Don’t grow up too fast my little one. I can’t believe 2 months went by so quickly,” Mendiola captioned her post.

Manzano, for his part, wrote: “Happy 2nd month to the little Peanut who owns our heart. @jessymendiola and I love you @isabellarosemanzano.”

Since introducing baby Rosie to the public last month, both Manzano and Mendiola have been sharing more of their daughter’s pictures on social media.

As the couple continue to celebrate their daughter's milestones, their love for Rosie is apparent in every picture and post they make on Instagram.

Fans and followers alike are thrilled to witness their beautiful journey as new parents, and are excited to see what the future holds for the happy family.