Boy Abunda shares his thoughts on recent statement of Liza Soberano.



MANILA – Veteran host Boy Abunda did not let the issue on Liza Soberano slide as he aired his sentiments on the recent statement made by the actress in a vlog.

In his talk show, Abunda said he was "extremely disappointed" with Soberano’s vlog where she reflected on her time with ABS-CBN, during which she became a showbiz A-lister and an in-demand endorser.

“I’m not disgusted, but I am extremely disappointed with the vlog,” he started his explanation.

According to Abunda, who spoke as a talent manager, it could have been better if Soberano moved forward in her career with gratitude.

“Sana baon mo ang pagpapasalamat, sa lahat ng mga nangyari at sa lahat ng mga taong dumaan sa buhay mo at kasama mo,” the host continued.

Abunda went on to remind the actress not to forget her past.

“Pero Liza, ‘yun ang hinangaan namin. ‘Yun ang kinilala namin. At what we knew at ang hinangaan namin was a good girl. Ang hinangaan namin was an excellent actor,” he said.

“Huwag mong isantabi, do not disregard your past. Do not disregard the 13 years na minahal ka ng fans mo. And do not disregard the hard work that your managers put into who you are today.”

In the end, the veteran talk show host reiterated to Soberano that she can proceed with her career – wherever she wants to go – but with a grateful heart.

“You know what I should do? #SayThankYou. Because gratitude opens your heart and your life to more blessings.”

Meanwhile, Soberano said Monday she remains in touch with her former management at ABS-CBN, a day after she detailed her career transition, including why she signed up with a new agency.

"I'm in constant communication with my Star Magic family. I've never lost touch with them," Soberano told ABS-CBN News.

"Some of my directors from ABS-CBN who I worked closely with throughout the years, I've always been supportive and grateful towards everyone. Thank you to everyone," she added.

Soberano, 25, is now managed by another former Kapamilya star, James Reid, under the latter's own talent agency, Careless. She signed with the startup in mid-2022.

But she made headlines recently when she first wiped all her Instagram and YouTube posts before releasing a vlog a day after.

The lengthy video clip, which appeared to be a rebranding of herself, drew cheers and jeers from netizens.



