Bella Poarch, Niana Guerrero nominated at Kids' Choice Awards

Filipino-American TikTok star Bella Poarch has been nominated at this year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards (KCAs).

She is nominated for Favorite Social Music Star along with Dixie D’Amelio, JoJo Siwa, Oliver Tree, Stephen Sanchez and That Girl Lay Lay.

Aside from Poarch, Filipina dancer Niana Gurrero also received a nod in the Favorite Asian Creator category.

Guerrero, who has gained a massive social media following for her dance videos with her siblings, is vying for the award along with her fellow nominees Aqil Zulkiflee from Malaysia, Gen Halilintar from Indonesia and Hikakin from Japan.

Nate Burleson and Charli D’Amelio are hosting the Nickelodeon KCAs 2023.

This year’s awards show will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on March 4 at 7 p.m. ET.