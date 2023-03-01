Anne Curtis took some time off of her busy schedule to celebrate the 80th birthday of her father.

Along with husband Erwan Heussaff and their daughter Dahlia, they joined the rest of their family in La Union for a beach celebration.

Based on the Instagram Reel shared by Curtis on Sunday, all of them seemed to enjoy their time together, most especially the actress’ father, James.

The highlight of the clip was all of them leaping off a small cliff.

“We all made the jump to celebrate Dad’s 80th in La Union. Happy birthday to our gentle giant,” she captioned her post.

Curtis also celebrated her own birthday last month. The actress got a handful of flower bouquets, numerous cakes, and even presents from luxury brands.

"Chapter 38. Can’t wait to live and love through every page of you," Curtis wrote on her Instagram page.

Aside from regularly co-hosting “It’s Showtime,” Curtis is also busy gearing up for the Tokyo Marathon. Curtis will be running to raise funds to help child victims of violence, abuse and exploitation.