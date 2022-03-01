Quick show of hands: Who here knows that Michael Morbius, Marvel's Dracula wannabe, is part of the 'Spider-Man' universe?

In case you missed it, the final Morbius trailer is here to remind you of that connection with three shots of Michael Keaton's Adrian Toomes a.k.a. the Vulture from "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Starring Jared Leto as the vampiric anti-hero, "Morbius" tells the story of a doctor who unlocks a dark secret to heal himself of a rare blood disorder. His curse turns him into a new kind of vigilante: one with a thirst for blood.

"Morbius" is directed by Daniel Espinosa, story by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless, screenplay by Matt Sazama & Burk Sharpless and Art Marcum & Matt Holloway, based on the Marvel Comics.

"Morbius" opens in Philippine cinemas on March 30.