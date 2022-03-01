MANILA – OPM veterans Sharon Cuneta and Regine Velasquez are set to return to the live concert scene as the government eases health restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resorts World Manila (RWM) announced on its Facebook page Monday that “something iconic is coming soon.”

It was accompanied by the poster of the two singers' “Iconic” concert, which was staged in 2019 at the Araneta Coliseum.

While RWM did not mention a date for the show, Velasquez talked about this during a virtual media conference right after she renewed her contract with ABS-CBN last week.

“Pwede naman na mag-concert ngayon. Unti-unti makakalabas na tayo, makakagawa na ulit ng concert. Kami ni Mega may concert kami ulit June... for the ‘Iconic’ concert,” she said.

For Velasquez, sharing the stage with the Mega Star is a dream come true because she is one of the people she looks up to in show business.

Aside from Cuneta, Velasquez also hopes to do a concert with Lea Salonga and Gary Valenciano.