Maggie Wilson, Victor Consunji celebrate son's birthday

MANILA – Maggie Wilson and her estranged husband Victor Consunji got together recently to celebrate the birthday of their son Connor.

ABS-CBN’s Push caught a screenshot of Wilson’s Instagram Story before it expired showing the three of them together at a party.

Screengrab from Push

In a separate post, Wilson said she cannot believe Connor is now 10 years old.

Addressing her post for her son, Wilson wrote: “My pregnancy and journey to have you was not an easy one but it was all worth it. I remember everything like it was just yesterday.”

“I am so proud of the little man you have become. Seeing you grow into the beautiful young man that you are brings me so much joy. You are so kind, gentle and extremely loving. I cherish every hug, every kiss and all of our tender moments of lambing. I love so much, my Connor. Happy birthday bubba,” she added.

Late last year, Wilson and Consunji separated after 11 years of marriage.

Last December, Wilson vented on social media about being "refused time" with her son during Christmas.

She also spoke about her rift with her estranged husband, saying she has "been put through so much over the last three months, and more so in the last few years." This was contrary to her previous announcement that "there is no animosity" between them.

Shortly after, Wilson seems to have finally been able to spend time with Connor, with her posting a video of him opening gifts.