LOOK: Joshua Garcia, Janella Salvador reunite

MANILA -- Former television screen partners Joshua Garcia and Janella Salvador are reunited in ABS-CBN's “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series," with Jane de Leon in the title role.

On Instagram, Garcia, who first worked with Salvador on the 2019 series "The Killer Bride," uploaded a snap of him and Salvador.

In the photo, Garcia was wearing a uniform of a police officer, his character in the much-awaited fantasy series, while Salvador will portray the villain Valentina.

"Reunited," Garcia simply wrote as the caption of his post.

In a "Truth or Dare" benefit show of ABS-CBN last January, actor Daniel Padilla revealed that Garcia had a crush with Salvador.

Meanwhile, Salvador, a first-time mom with boyfriend Marcus Paterson, had said that she hopes Garcia will also find his happiness.

Currently, Garcia and Paterson are co-stars in ABS-CBN series "The Viral Scandal.