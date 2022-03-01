Photo from Ellen Adarna's Instagram account

Celebrity couple Ellen Adarna and Derek Ramsay are enjoying their delayed honeymoon as they went on a safari in Tanzania.

Adarna and Ramsay, who tied the knot in November, took to Instagram to share photos from their vacation with the actress’ son with actor John Lloyd Cruz, Elias.

The family spent time at The Manor in Ngorongoro where they went on a safari, seeing popular African wildlife such as lions and giraffes.

In a recent Q&A she conducted on Instagram, Adarna opened up about her plans of having a baby with Ramsay.

"When we are both ready, dai, it will happen. Chill," she said in response to a fan.

Ramsay, for his part, earlier said he wants to have a child with Adarna "probably next year."

The celebrity couple tied the knot in Bagac, Bataan last November, nine months after they confirmed their relationship to the public.

Ramsay proposed to Adarna in March 2021, just days before reaching the second month of their relationship.

Related video: