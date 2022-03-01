Joem Bascon joins cast of ‘Flower of Evil’ adaptation

MANILA—Acclaimed actor Joem Bascon has joined the cast of the ABS-CBN adaptation of “Flower of Evil,” as seen in a behind-the-scenes photo of the ongoing production.

Bascon is seen with lead actress Lovi Poe and previously announced cast member Kit Thompson in the photo posted by Leo Dominguez, Poe’s manager.

In the series’ cast reveal in November 2021, actors announced to join Poe and lead actor Piolo Pascual were Thompson, Edu Manzano, Robert Seña, Epy Quizon, Jett Pangan, Pinky Amador, Agot Isidro, Rita Avila, Denise Laurel, and Joross Gamboa.

At the time, Bascon was not included in the full cast.

Bascon previously co-starred with Poe in the 2019 romance drama film “The Annulment.”

Based on the South Korean series from CJ ENM, “Flor of Evil” centers on a man who changes his identity to hide a dark past, maintaining the disguise as he gets married and starts a family with his wife.

His long con is threatened to be exposed, however, when his wife, a police detective, starts to investigate a murder case which leads to his past identity.

“Flower of Evil” is scheduled for release this year.