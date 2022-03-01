MANILA -- Actress Jane Oineza considers herself one lucky girl as she shared her appreciation post for her boyfriend, actor RK Bagatsing.

In an Instagram post on Monday night, Oineza posted snaps of the bouquet of flowers she received from Bagatsing before and after Valentine's Day.

"Before Feb ends I just wanted to post this… Pre and post Valentine’s because I had work and was in a bubble. Hayyy this guy," Oineza wrote in the caption.

Oineza and Bagatsing were first paired onscreen in 2018 in the ABS-CBN drama “Araw Gabi.” They then reunited in the 2020 romance film “Us Again.”

Oineza fueled rumors of their romance when she referred to Bagatsing as “my source of happiness,” in her public greeting on his birthday last year.

Aside from a happy love life, Oineza is also blessed when it comes to her career.

Currently, Oineza is part of ABS-CBN's upcoming drama "The Broken Marriage Vow," the Pinoy adaptation of the hit BBC Studios drama "Doctor Foster."